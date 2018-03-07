Cruz observed 'smiling and giggling' inside jail cell, report says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A report by jail officials with the Broward County Sheriff's Office described Parkland school shooting gunman Nikolas Cruz as "smiling and giggling" days after the killings, according to a report by ABC-affiliate WFTS.

Jail officials have been observing Cruz at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale. The reports said Cruz was "isolated" and "segregated." The 19-year-old is not allowed to interact with other inmates for his own safety, jail official said.

Cruz has admitted to killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Deputies said Cruz dropped his weapon at the school and left the campus by blending in with panicked students. However, Coral Springs police found him about hour after the shooting and arrested him.

He's been at the Fort Lauderdale jail since the day of the shooting. The records said Cruz is being held in a single person cell in the infirmary.

The reports noted Cruz's "quiet misdemeanor" and "blank stare," but he seems to perk up when he receives visitors. Jail officials observed Cruz laughing after a meeting with his lawyers.

