Dolphins donate $100,000 to Stoneman Douglas victims

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have stepped up in a big way to help the victims of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Dolphins donated $100,000 on the official GoFundMe page set up for the victims in hopes that it would encourage more donations. The Dolphins pledge pushed the total on that fund to over $1 Million.

The Sun-Sentinel also reported that assistant coach Darren Rizzi and other coaches donated $17,500 separately to the family of Douglas assistant coach Aaron Feis, who died while protecting students in the massacre.

