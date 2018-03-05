Douglas students may be exempt from tests after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Students attending Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School may be exempt from the state's high-stakes standardized tests.

State senators Monday voted to exempt Douglas students from having to take the annual reading, writing and math tests given each spring to most students in the state.

Students at Douglas have yet to resume a full schedule since 17 people were killed at the school on Feb. 14.

The measure was attached to a contentious education bill that includes a new private school voucher program for bullied students.

Douglas students would still be allowed to take various tests if they wanted.

The measure would also ensure that the school retains its current "A" grade under Florida's school grading system.



