'Enough is enough. It could have been us,' students chant during walkout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - More students in South Florida were taking part again Thursday in the "Never Again" movement by walking out of class.

The walkouts came a day after thousands of students across Miami-Dade and Broward counties marched in support of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims.

An organized protest wrapped up shortly before noon at Sheridan Technical High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The students stayed on campus, gathering on the sports field as they carried signs and chanted things like, "Enough is enough. It could have been us."

Some of the signs read, "Make schools safe again" and "#Never Again. #Kids have a voice."

"We are protesting the inadequacy of our Congress, of our representatives in this state," student Lorena Manasturean said.

"We need laws and action to prevent school shootings from happening," another student, Chelsea Villard, said. "This needs to be the last, and we are out here making a voice so that this is the last."

The students are calling for changes to gun laws after Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 people on Valentine's Day with an AR-15 rifle.

"No one should have to be put through this. The families are grieving and we want change and we need it," student Kaleigh Richardson said.

On Wednesday, some protesters gathered on school sports fields while other protests spilled into the streets. Some students even walked from their schools to Stoneman Douglas.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.