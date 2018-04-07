Family of MSD wounded survivor blames BSO, Broward schools for tragedy

PLANTATION, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor Anthony Borges wore one of his favorite Barcelona training soccer jerseys to a news conference Friday. He didn't say a word when the adults in the room said the shooting had ended his dreams of playing professionally.

He sat in a wheelchair, as his family's attorney, Alex Arreaza, and his father, Roger Borges, talked to reporters in both English and Spanish in Plantation. He was shot five times, and Arreaza said that although he was released from the hospital Wednesday, his right leg was in pretty bad shape.

Anthony's father "doesn't want there to be any more bubblegum hero stuff," Arreaza said.

The Borges family criticized the actions and inaction of both the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Broward County Public Schools before and after the Valentine's Day massacre that left 17 dead and 16 others injured.

"I am not grateful for the picture that Israel took of my son in that condition, in any way, and I think it was a mockery to have sent me a $100 check from the school board," Roger Borges said in Spanish. "I think it showed a great lack of respect."

MSD survivor Carlos "Carlitos" Rodriguez sat next to Roger Borges. He was the student who created the "Stories Untold" hashtag aiming to amplify the voices of other students who have been affected by gun violence nationwide.

Carlos said he lived in Venezuela, where Anthony's family is from, and he had already experienced gun violence and political corruption there. They lived in Parkland where they had never expected a killer to walk into a school with an AR-15 rifle.

Anthony left the news conference before it ended and Carlos said he was upset that Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer had not allowed his father or him to testify during the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who was formally charged on 17 counts of first-degree murder Wednesday.

Carlos said he also fears that if Scherer didn't value Anthony's voice then authorities are not going to value any of the other students' voices.

"There were 3,300 students at that school that day that deserve to be heard, because all of us are facing PTSD, all of us are talking to therapist, all of us are experiencing things that no student should ever feel," Carlos said. "There is pain in our hearts. We have been scarred for the rest of our lives."

Carlos and Anthony feel the pain of the family of Joaquin Oliver, a Venezuelan who had just become a U.S. citizen last year, and was killed where he felt he was most safe. Although they are hopeful about the Never Again movement, they fear it won't be enough to prevent another tragedy.

"While they appreciate and applaud the efforts in Washington, D.C., Venezuela is a place where they have gorgeous marches with millions of people and nothing gets done, and he has decided he is going to put his faith in the American justice system," Arreaza said.

FULL VIDEO

(English and Spanish)

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.