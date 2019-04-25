Father of Parkland massacre victim unveils new art project

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was killed in last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is unveiling an art exhibit Saturday at the Projects Contemporary Art Space in Fort Lauderdale.

Oliver spoke to Local 10 News Thursday about his new exhibit and his latest push for gun control.

Oliver's latest art project is graphic. It's a remake of the classic Operation board game called "Impossible Operation."

It's an unwinnable game in which you have to try to operate on a victim of an assault rifle.

"Assault rifle wounds are radically different," Oliver said. "The bullets go in and basically explode inside the body."

Oliver said he's aware of how graphic his latest art project is and said he hopes it makes people uncomfortable.

"The system continues to ignore the assault rifle problem," Oliver said. "It might make people feel uncomfortable, but actually that might be the solution that might make some people react."

Oliver said he's sending the board game to members of the Senate and House of Representatives in hopes they finally bring an assault weapons ban bill to a vote.

While speaking to Local 10 News, Oliver also responded to the latest developments in the case against the Parkland shooter as the public defender's office is requesting the court to allow it to pull out of the case after learning Nikolas Cruz could be receiving about $400,000 from his mother's life insurance policy, which means he would no longer be indigent and would have to hire his own attorney.

"I think it's part of the game. Wasting time. It's apparently one thing that we're very good at and yeah, I think it's a new card they were able to put on the table," Oliver said. "I think it's disgusting, but again, I don't want to spend time consuming my effort and everything that we're doing that is so positive and inclusive and bringing people to find solutions, to spend time talking about that."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.