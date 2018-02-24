Final Stoneman Douglas shooting victim remembered with private service

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Family and friends said goodbye Saturday to 14-year-old Martin Duque Anguiano, the last victim of the Parkland school shooting to be laid to rest.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas freshman was member of the school's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. His fellow cadets presented him with the Medal of Heroism.

He is the third of the 17 victims awarded the same honor this week, including classmates and cadets Alaina Petty, 14, and Peter Wong, 15.

Martin was the son of Mexican immigrants who worked in the agricultural industry near the edge of Parkland. He was one of five siblings and part of a big, loving family.

Many of them traveled from overseas for a private service Saturday.

His brother Miquel posted to social media, saying his brother was a very funny kid, outgoing and sometimes really quiet.

"Words can not describe my pain," he wrote. "I love brother Martin you'll be missed buddy."

