Florida's principal of the year to take over at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Florida's 2019 principal of the year is planning to move from Flanagan High School to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in July.

Michelle Kefford will be replacing Ty Thompson, who recently announced his resignation amid criticism over his alleged lack of leadership before the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre at the school.

"As I look forward to this new chapter, I'm excited by the opportunity to go back home," Kefford said Monday after Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie announced his decision.

Kefford, 44, used to work as a biology teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and lives in Parkland. The Broward County school board is expected to approve Runcie's decision in June.

Broward County school board member Lori Alhadeff, who lost her 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, in the shooting that left 16 others dead and 17 injured, gave Kefford a warm welcome.

"I think she will be a huge asset to the school, a breath of fresh air," Alhadeff said.

Kefford joined the Broward County school district in 1999 and has worked as an assistant principal at high schools in Davie and Lauderdale Lakes.

"My vision is just to continue the great path that Stoneman Douglas is on," Kefford said.

