Former BSO school resource deputy subpoenaed to face MSD Public Safety Commission

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission met Wednesday to talk about safety in schools, and some major developments came out of the meeting about who will speak at a future meeting.

"He went to the second floor, he went to the third floor and he had an empty gun in that building five times," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said about the gunman who took the lives of 17 people.

Gualtieri said the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, therefore was able to reload his weapon multiple times, which was a missed opportunity for law enforcement to take down the threat.

The Stoneman Douglas safety commission continues its scrutiny about the missed warning signs while coming up with solid preventions.

Max Schachter, whose son, Alex, 14, was killed in the Feb. 14 shooting, sits on the panel and believes an easily accessible phone app where people can anonymously report others could be key.

"If we can identify those kids ahead of time that are at risk, we can hopefully stop a lot of these school shootings. And the app in Colorado has stopped over 600 school shootings," Schachter said. "Post Parkland, 21 states are looking to adopt this app."

Broward Sheriff's Office school resource Deputy Scott Peterson was on campus the day of the shooting, but never encountered the shooter as he moved about the building.

Peterson resigned after nationwide scrutiny, as well as from the sheriff and the president, who publicly called him a coward.

Peterson has just been subpoenaed to face the panel next month.

"He told what I think is a self-serving story on 'The Today Show' in a very, very friendly environment," Gualtieri said. "And he should answer questions about it in a very objective body. This is to ask questions in figuring out what happened, and we need to know what he did, what he didn't do and why he didn't do it."

Peterson is expected to face the commission in October. If he fails to show up, he could be held in contempt of court.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.