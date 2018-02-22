Fort Lauderdale High School JROTC program pays tribute to victims of MSD shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The junior ROTC program at Fort Lauderdale High School on Thursday honored some of the victims who were killed last week in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Three of the victims were members of the program at their school.

The Fort Lauderdale High School program’s annual inspection was held Thursday, but it was not only about drills, but also heroism and honor.

The cadets stood lined up in uniform as family and classmates watched from the bleachers. The cadets paid tribute to the three JROTC cadets who were killed -- Peter Wang, Alaina Petty and Martin Duque -- as well as the other victims who died in the mass shooting

The cadet who organized the tribute said he was inspired by Wang's selflessness.

"It was very honorable what he did. He held the door for students to escape to safety," Pukdeetam Pukdeetho said.

Chief Terrence Hammond, who is a U.S. Navy veteran, told Local 10 News that he is proud of the victims' heroism during the shooting.

"I'm proud to know that there are students out there who will stand in harm's way to help protect their fellow cadets or other students," Hammond said.

Duque will be laid to rest this weekend and will receive a medal of heroism. The medal was also given to the families of Petty and Wong.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.