Parents in agony use social media to try to find loved ones after school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Panicked parents of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a shooter killed 17 Wednesday in Parkland, were sharing their children's photos on social media in hope that someone could help find them.

Michelle Wiseman was among the Facebook users who shared shared the photo of Jamie Guttenberg 2,840 times. Her parents, Fred Guttenberg and Jennifer Guttenberg, were searching for her.

"If you see her, please have her call her parents ASAP," Wiseman wrote. "Praying for all of the families and kids."

Local, state and federal authorities secured the property. The gunman, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, was arrested. The Broward Sheriff's Office had yet to identify the 17 dead or the 17 rushed to Broward Health North, Broward Medical Center and Broward Health Coral Springs.

It wasn't easy to get updates on social media, because most of the students posting on Snapchat and Instagram were using pseudonyms. A Twitter user known as "The Captain Aidan" published unidentifiable photos of himself and other students in a classroom. They were all sitting on the floor using their cellphones.

"My school is being shot up and I am locked inside," he wrote. "I’m f---- scared right now ... Please don't just send your love to me, but pray for the victims' families too," he wrote. "Love you all."

He later identified himself as a freshman and shared photos outside of the school where other parents were frantically waiting for updates. He wrote he and his brother were with their parents safely in the car.

Chad Reidlinger, a friend of the Winkander family, shared a photo of Ben Wikander, a senior who hadn't contacted anyone Wednesday afternoon. His parents used the "Find My iPhone" app and his phone showed up in the hospital, but when his father arrived no one was able to provide any information.

"If any child has seen him or knows anything, please reach out. Thank you," Redilinger wrote.

Hours later, the parents learned Ben had been shot three times and was having surgery at Broward North.

Shawn Malone Reeder Sherlock shared a photo of her niece, Jennifer Montalto, who was wearing ripped jeans and a floral burgundy top when she left to school in the morning. She said none of her friends knew where she was.

"Help us! Please stop what you are doing. We need to find my niece," she wrote in a post that had been shared at least 12,300 times.

Melisssa Dibble shared a photo of Alyssa Alhadeff, a student at the high school. They were hoping to connect with an ER doctor who could give them information and were asking for help.

"We have family members at each hospital, but there has been very little information given," Dibble wrote. "Prayers needed."

Robin Maisner asked for help. He published a photo of Meadow Pollack, a student at the school, and asked everyone to share it on social media.

"Please let me or my family know -- she was in Douglas. We are extremely worried. Anything helps," Maisner wrote. "Please share this post."

Joseph Chiarella shared a photo of Nicholas Dworet, a senior, who also didn't make it home.

"Please ask your kids if anyone has seen him," Chiarella wrote. "We have not heard from him yet."

