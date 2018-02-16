Funerals to be held Friday for 2 victims of Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - The funerals of two victims killed Wednesday in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are scheduled for Friday.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, was a student at the school and played soccer for Parkland Travel Soccer.

"Alyssa Alhadeff was a loved and well-respected member of our club and community," a post on Parkland Travel Soccer's Facebook page reads. "Alyssa will be greatly missed."

Alyssa Alhadeff's mother, Lori Alhadeff, attended a vigil Thursday night with countless others mourning the 17 lives lost in the shooting.

Lori Alhadeff called on President Trump to act quickly to prevent future shootings.

"The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door, and starts shooting -- shooting her and killing her," Lori Alhadeff said during a CNN interview. "President Trump, you say, what can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands! Put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools. What can you do? You can do a lot! This is not fair to our families and our children go to school and have to get killed!"

Meadow Pollack, 18, was a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and had been accepted at Lynn University in Boca Raton.

"Meadow was a lovely young woman who was full of energy. We were very much looking forward to having her join our community in the fall," Lynn University spokeswoman Jamie D'Aria told CNN.

