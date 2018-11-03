Friends, family plant trees in honor of victims of Parkland school shooting

The Rotary Community Garden and Food Forest of Coral Springs is planning to create a garden memorial for the MSD victims. It is expected to be complete on Valentine’s Day, 2019.

Work began Saturday on a memorial garden in Coral Springs that pays tribute to the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

Helena Freja Ramsay was an avid volunteer at the Rotary Community Garden and Food Forest of Coral Springs and her friends and family celebrated her love of nature Saturday. Ramsay, a 17-year-old junior, was one of 17 people killed in the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In remembrance of the victims, Buddha Belly bamboo trees -- one for each victim -- were planted in a special section of the community garden.

"Helena loved the sound of bamboo trees swaying in the breeze," said Anne Ramsay, Helena's mother. Her family thinks Helena would have loved the ceremony.

The garden is expected to be completed on Valentine's Day, 2019 -- the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.