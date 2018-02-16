School shooting victim was member of marching band's winter guard

PARKLAND, Fla. - Gina Rose Montalto, who was a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marching band's winter guard, died in the school massacre Wednesday. She was 14.

"She was a smart, loving, caring and strong girl who brightened any room she entered," Jennifer Montalto, her mother, said in a statement. "She will be missed by our family for all eternity."

Montaldo was gracious during her performances and was persistent when it come to practicing with her flag. Her winter guard's instructor, Manny Miranda, was grieving the loss on Facebook.

"My heart is broken into pieces," Manny Miranda, the winter guard's instructor, wrote. "I will forever remember you my sweet angel."

The Florida Federation of Colorguard Circuit set up a fund to help with the needs of those impacted by the shooting in her memory.

