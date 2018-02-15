GoFundMe account set up for victims of Parkland high school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - An official GoFundMe account has been set up by the Broward County Public Schools to raise money for the victims of Wednesday's school shootings that left 17 dead.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel promoted the account during a briefing Thursday

Within an hour, over $120,000 had been raised.

The account says the funds will be used to provide relief and financial support for the victims.

The Broward Education Fund is the only support organization that is dedicated to raising funds for the school system.

