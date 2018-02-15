Gov. Rick Scott attends prayer vigil in wake of school shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott and Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera attended a prayer vigil Thursday afternoon following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The vigil began at noon at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs.

The church's American flag flew at half-staff in honor of the 17 victims killed in the mass shooting.

A program was handed out to gatherers, which read, "We stand united as a faith community with our first responders, teachers, city leaders and fellow residents affected by this tragedy. We are praying for you, we love you and we are here to serve you."

Some students who survived the shooting attended the vigil with their parents.

One boy told Local 10 News reporter Layron Livingston that he recently became friend with one of the victims killed, Martin Duque.

The teen said Duque was very friendly and well-liked at school.

The student said he also knew assistant football coach Aaron Feis well. He said Feis was always there to greet students with a smile, say hello and offer words of encouragement.

The shooting touched the pastor for Parkridge Church on a personal note as he said he initially started the congregation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Another vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pines Trail Park in Parkland.

