Gov. Rick Scott to meet with Stoneman Douglas families before deciding on gun reform bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is meeting with families of the Stoneman Douglas massacre in Tallahassee Friday before he decides whether to sign a school safety and gun reform bill that passed this week in both the Florida Senate and House.

The bill would raise the minimum age to buy guns from 18 to 21, extend a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns and create a handgun training program for school employees in districts that decide to allow the guns in schools.

Arming teachers has been something that many Parkland students and families have said they are against.

Families also expressed their disappointment in the lawmakers' decision to not include a ban on assault-style weapons in the bill.

"I hope that the legislature can push forward and give him something he can sign into law that will make our children safer," Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the shooting, said on Monday.

Authorities said 17 people were killed and 17 were injured Feb. 14 when Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the Parkland high school with an AR-15 rifle.

The Broward County Public School District announced Friday that it would no longer accept grants from the National Rifle Association.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.