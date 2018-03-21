Scott to deploy 8 FHP troopers to Stoneman Douglas High School

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott announced Wednesday that he will deploy eight Florida Highway Patrol troopers to help secure Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The move comes less than a day after the Broward Sheriff's Office announced it was suspending a deputy after he was found sleeping in his patrol car outside the school.

Three Marjory Stoneman Douglas students were also arrested Tuesday in unrelated incidents -- two for allegedly bringing weapons to campus and one for allegedly making a threat of violence on social media, the BSO said.

"It is imperative that the proper steps are immediately taken at all schools, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas to keep students and staff safe," Scott said in a statement. "Parents, students and teachers have recently endured one of the worst tragedies in Florida history. They must be assured that every necessary step is being taken to increase safety and ensure no unauthorized people are allowed on campus."

Deputy Moises Carotti was suspended with pay, pending an investigation. A Marjory Stoneman Douglas student found Carotti asleep outside the 1200 building where 17 people were killed on Feb. 14.

On Tuesday, Jordan Salter, 18, and Gavin Stricker, 16, were arrested for bring knives on campus.

Salter is accused of threatening a student who was making sexual remarks that she found insulting. She was arrested after she reached inside of her bra to pull out a 2-inch folding knife and showed it to the other student, according to an arrest report.

Stricker was arrested after a 9-inch knife was found in his backpack, according to another arrest report. Another student told a teacher that Stricker had been seen with a knife while riding the school bus Monday.

A third student is undergoing a psychological evaluation after two threatening posts on Snapchat.

Scott added that additional security will also be provided to other Broward County schools.

"We must work together to ensure that no family will have to endure the loss of a child because of a school shooting in Florida," Scott said.

