Grieving fathers in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School commission face grueling task

PARKLAND, Fla. - Among the members of the state's commission who toured the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building where the Valentine's Day massacre took 17 lives, were three grieving fathers.

The fathers -- Andrew Pollack, Max Schachter and Ryan Petty -- are among the 16 members of the commission tasked with examining what went wrong to make preventive recommendations. Pollack lost his 18-year-old daughter, Meadow; Schachter lost his 14-year-old son Alex, and Petty lost his 14-year-old daughter Alaina.

Pollack told reporters that the commission was going to unearth "how much incompetency there was that led to my daughter and the other 16 victims being murdered."

The commission held its first meeting Tuesday. The fathers, 13 other members and four ex-officio members listened to a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective lay out Nikolas Cruz's actions during the shooting with the help of an animation.

Pollack also pointed to the FBI, whose officials have acknowledged they failed to follow up on a warning call about Cruz. In addition, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday that deputies had 18 contacts with Cruz before the shooting, but that he never did anything he could be arrested for.

The commission also discussed the faulty classroom designs and police radio and 911 systems that contributed to the chaos. Teachers couldn’t lock their classroom doors from the inside. They had to open their doors and use a key to lock them from the outside. The doors also had small windows that allowed Cruz enough visibility to aim at his victims.

Broward sheriff’s radios were not on the same channel as Coral Springs police, the two primary agencies that responded. Attempts to merge the radio channels failed, preventing the two departments from sharing information. Coral Springs and Broward are also on separate 911 systems. Calls were coming into both.

The commission’s final report is due Jan. 1.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.