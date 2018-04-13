Parkland School Shooting

Gun rights advocate not allowed to speak at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Charlie Kirk says he was invited to speak at school by several students

By Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. - A gun rights advocate won't be allowed to speak on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus in Parkland where a 19-year-old man with an assault rifle killed 17 people on Feb. 14.

Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Cathleen Brennan announced late Thursday that "non-school sponsored, student-initiated guest speaker assemblies/meetings are not permitted to take place on campus."

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point, USA, a group that maintains a watchlist of professors it accuses of promoting leftist propaganda.

"I was invited by several students to speak at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. It seems there has been a decision to not allow me on campus. However, I bet if I was advocating for gun confiscation things would be quite different," Kirk posted on Twitter.

