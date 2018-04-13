Gun rights advocate not allowed to speak at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. - A gun rights advocate won't be allowed to speak on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus in Parkland where a 19-year-old man with an assault rifle killed 17 people on Feb. 14.
Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Cathleen Brennan announced late Thursday that "non-school sponsored, student-initiated guest speaker assemblies/meetings are not permitted to take place on campus."
Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point, USA, a group that maintains a watchlist of professors it accuses of promoting leftist propaganda.
"I was invited by several students to speak at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. It seems there has been a decision to not allow me on campus. However, I bet if I was advocating for gun confiscation things would be quite different," Kirk posted on Twitter.
