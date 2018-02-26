Gun shop owners see uptick in firearm training signups after Parkland school shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Despite the call for gun control, some local gun shop owners are reporting an uptick in firearm training signups since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School less than two weeks ago.

Several local gun shop owners told Local 10 News they've noticed more people applying for their Florida concealed weapons license.

A firearms instructor and security specialist said he's been taking more requests for training recently.

He said it's not uncommon for people to think about ways to protect themselves after tragedies like the school shooting that left 17 people dead.

"I've seen an (uptick) in concealed weapons licenses. We do that here," Walter Philbrick, of IPS Hollywood, said. "People are concerned. They want to carry a gun now because they're afraid they might be involved with an active shooter, and the problem is they're getting the certification to carry a gun but they need training."

Firearm eligibility background checks conducted in Florida

Philbrick, who worked as a police officer for 22 years, said he doesn't believe a ban on assault rifles would prevent mass shootings.

"They'll just change weapons," he said. "It ain't the gun that kills people, it's the psychotic killer -- the active shooter does that."

However, Philbrick said laws do need to change regarding guns and age restrictions.

"I believe as a police officer, as a father and as a firearms instructor, you shouldn't be able to buy a firearm until you're 21," he said.

