Haunting images show Stoneman Douglas classrooms after shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Local 10 has obtained exclusive photos of untouched classrooms at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following last week's school shooting that killed 17 people.

The haunting images show empty first floor classrooms in the school's freshman building where Nikolas Cruz opened fire on Feb. 14.

In one of the photos, a broken glass section of a door window can be seen where it is believed Cruz used the end of his assault weapon to break through.

While no bullet holes or blood can be seen in the other photos, textbooks remain open on desks; a sign the students who were using them had left in a hurry for secure locations.

In one photo, a student's earbuds can be seen left alone on a desk.

Classes are scheduled to resume at Douglas on a modified schedule beginning on Feb. 27. School principal Ty Thompson will hold a campus orientation for students and parents on Feb. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Parkland community leaders have called for the freshman building to be demolished in the wake of the shootings, but there has yet to be an official determination for the future of the building.

