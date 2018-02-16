'He was always getting into trouble,' former neighbor says about Nikolas Cruz

PARKLAND, Fla. - A man who used to live in the same neighborhood as Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said the young man was always getting into trouble and police were often at the home.

"Police were there almost every other week. That's kind of how we knew he moved, because police stopped showing up there. He was always getting into trouble," Brody Speno said.

The neighborhood on Loxahatchee Road was quiet Friday as investigators continued to comb through Cruz's life leading up to Wednesday’s attack.

A day earlier, federal agents visited a gun store in Coral Springs where, on Feb. 11, 2017, Cruz legally purchased an AR-15 rifle, which he used in the attack.

He went back a week later to bring the weapon home.

"On Feb. 18, 2017, Mr. Cruz returned to Sunrise Tactical Supply and actually picked up this AR 15 with a magazine," attorney Stuart Kaplan, who represents the owners of the gun shop, said.

Kaplan said had the owners known Cruz was capable of carrying out what he did, they never would have sold him the weapon.

But there may have been hints at what was to come just a few months later.

In September 2017, a Mississippi bail bondsman told FBI agents that he found a comment on his YouTube channel saying, "I’m going to become a professional school shooter." The post was made by a user named Nikolas Cruz.

FBI agents said they looked into it, but couldn't find where the comment originated.

New video also surfaced this week of Cruz holding and pointing what appears to be a pellet gun.

Local 10 learned Friday that Cruz told investigators that he has been hearing voices in his head, which he described as demons, giving him instructions on what to do and how to conduct the attack.

