Public defenders to make their case why they shouldn't represent Nikolas Cruz

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits in a Broward County courtroom during a hearing, April 5, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The public defenders representing Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz are set to ask a judge to remove them from the case.

Broward County public defenders will ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer to order Cruz to hire a private attorney with the more than $432,000 he may receive from his late mother's life insurance policy.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Cruz's attorneys made the surprise announcement last week.

Prosecutors oppose such a move, saying any money likely will go through lawsuits to Cruz's surviving victims and the families of those killed.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

He's pleaded not guilty, but his attorneys said he would plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

