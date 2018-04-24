Here is what MSD public safety commission plans to focus on

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - During a Tuesday meeting in Broward, The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission chairman released a list of issues that the commission will be investigate.

Here is the list:

1. "Lessons learned" from thwarted K-12 school shootings nationwide.

2. Nikolas Cruz's background including his interactions with law enforcement, mental health providers and social service agencies.

3. School building's interior and exterior structure.

4. Broward schools and MSD active assailant protocols

5. Broward Sheriff's Office on-campus response and active assailant protocols.

6. Law enforcement's off-campus response to MSD

