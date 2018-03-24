Here is what you need to know about March for Our Lives event in Parkland

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Never Again movement takes the stage Saturday in Parkland to join the March for Our Lives demonstrations nationwide.

The survivors of the Valentine's Day massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will remember the 17 victims when they demand that legislators work on preventive gun control.

"It does make me angry. We should be focusing on, you know, school, having fun, being a teenager, not on trying to save the lives of children across the nation," said MSD survivor Christine Yared. "That should be the adults job."

Authorities in Coral Springs are expecting some 30,000 people to flood the Pine Trails Park in Parkland. MSD survivor Kosha Patel said she believes in the power of the march.

"I want them to leave with the message that we are going to make this keep going," Patel said. "The conversation is going to keep going, and we are not going to let it stop."

Road closures begin at 6 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., they will march from the park at Pine Island Road from Westview Drive to Nob Hill Road. As they call for change to our nation’s gun laws, security will be heavy and traffic tight.

Portions of Trails End Boulevard and Holmberg Road will shut down to make way for the crowd's journey to and from the school.

Organizers warn there will be no event parking at the park or at the school. Instead, there will parking and shuttle services at Lockhart Stadium, Florida Atlantic University, Coral Springs City Hall and the Parkland Equestrian Center.

