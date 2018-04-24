Hooters of Boca Raton holds fundraiser for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Hooters of Boca Raton will donate a portion of its sales to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Hooters located about 15 miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Parkland school.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will receive $2 from every purchase of $10 or more made Tuesday at the Hooters in Boca Raton.

More Parkland School Shooting Headlines

There will also be raffles throughout the day for a chance to win a two-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott in Aventura and other prizes.

The proceeds raised will be donated to the fund established for the students and faculty of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on Valentine's Day.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.