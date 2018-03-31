Hundreds come out to support 'Ride for Meadow' in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Hundreds of motorcycle riders took part Saturday in the "Ride for Meadow" to support efforts to build a memorial park for Meadow Pollack who was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

About 700 riders made the trek from Palm Beach Harley Davidson in West Palm Beach to the Pollock family's home in Coral Springs.

“We going to get this playground and memorial built for the community,” said Andrew Pollack, Meadow's father. “It’s not going to be just any ordinary playground and memorial. It’s going to be something that’s fit for a princess. Because everybody knows -- if they knew Meadow -- she was special and she was daddy’s princess."

Andrew Pollack, is working to create "Meadow Park" to honor his 18-year-old daughter.

Meadow Pollack, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at the school in Parkland.

Pollack plans to plant 17 trees inside the park – one for each of the people killed in the shooting. Pollack also wants to add water features, walkways and gardens.

The Chabad of Coral Springs, a temple on University Drive, is providing the 15,000 square feet of land for the park. The temple and the Pollack family have also raised money for the park online, so far people have contributed nearly $150,000 to the cause.

