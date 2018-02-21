'I would say the whole entire system failed,' BCPS superintendent says after mass shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - After a highly emotional and very short Broward County Public School Board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Robert Runcie, for the first time, addressed the revelation that administrators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had requested the school board conduct a threat assessment on Nikolas Cruz in January 2017, more than a year before Cruz killed 17 people at the school last week.

"We know he was involved in fighting and an assault and that there was reference that he was referred for a threat assessment. Can you tell me what happened with that threat assessment?" Local 10 investigative reporter Bob Norman asked the superintendent.

"I can't in detail discuss student records, but I can tell you that students get into conflict and altercations -- that's something that happens in schools," Runcie said.

"But, this is a student that you know he had swastikas on his backpack, he had an obsession with guns that was known," Norman said.

"I can't speculate where a student is going to go based on behaviors. We have staff that evaluate where a student is," Runcie said.

"Did they fail in this case?" Norman asked.

"You know, I would say the whole entire system failed from federal to state to local," Runcie said.

This was the first time Runcie admitted that the school board bears at least part of the blame for the tragedy after school records obtained by Local 10 showed the school board was aware that Cruz, who was diagnosed as emotionally disabled, was transferred from a special behavioral center to Stoneman Douglas in 2016, even though educators were aware even before the move that Cruz was preoccupied with guns, violence and people being killed.

"I don't know the timing of when he had those obsessions," Runcie said. "What I will tell you is that we have students that are in behavior centers and then we try to integrate them back into their traditional schools. That's not unusual in this district or any other district."

"But isn't it unusual that a student who exhibits an obsession with violence, guns, people being killed, wars, the military -- that he would be transferred to a school of 3,300 people when he's already been diagnosed as emotionally disturbed and it's known he's got tremendous social disabilities, as well?" Norman asked.

"As I said before, we continue to work with the students," Runcie said. "We are going to review, obviously, everything that we've done around this particular student and figure out what we can do better as a district."

There are also questions about whether Cruz was provided the specialized services he needed while enrolled at Stoneman Douglas. Runcie said only that there's a process in place for all ESE students like Cruz and "that process was followed."

