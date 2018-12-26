Israel outlines list of BSO reforms since Parkland school shooting

Sheriff Scott Israel sent a letter outlining changes to the Broward Sheriff's Office since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has provided the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission a list of changes his department has implemented since the Parkland school shooting.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released Israel's list of reforms Wednesday, along with a copy of the letter addressed to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who chairs the commission.

Israel highlights several actions taken by the BSO since the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.

BSO Response to MSD Public Safety Commission

Among the actions highlighted are:

More than 1,000 deputies have completed eight hours of additional scenario-based active shooter training.

The actions of Sgt. Brian Miller and Deputy Edward Eason are the focus of internal affairs investigations.

BSO's former active shooter policy has been revised, stating that deputies "shall attempt to protect the life of innocent persons through immediate tactical intervention to eliminate the threat."

BSO has reached a tentative understanding with Broward County Public Schools to grant deputies real-time access to the live camera feeds during emergencies.

Israel has been highly criticized for his agency's response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting. Among those who have called for Israel to be removed from office is Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis.

"Be assured, the reforms adopted to date are not the end of this process," Israel wrote Wednesday. "Rather, they are a midway point as we continue working towards addressing all of the findings related to our agency and implementing all of the commission's recommendations."

