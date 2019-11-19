Judge denies Nikolas Cruz motion to remove her from trial

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The judge presiding over the trial of alleged Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has denied his motion to remove her from the court proceedings.

In a document filed to the court Tuesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she considered the motion and it was rejected.

"The allegations set forth in the instant motion are legally insufficient to merit disqualification," Scherer wrote.

In the motion filed Monday, Cruz's defense team expressed concerns over Scherer, citing issues with court reporting, as well as her communications with the prosecution team. The defense claimed those issues raised concerns that Scherer will not remain impartial.

Scherer has scheduled the trial to begin jury selection on Jan. 27.

