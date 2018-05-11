Judge grants Zachary Cruz's request to move to Virginia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County judge on Friday granted Zachary Cruz's request to move to Virginia while serving his probation.

The attorney for the brother of Parkland school shooting gunman Nikolas Cruz said a home, a job and educational opportunities await the 18-year-old in Staunton, Virginia.

"Smart is knowing what is right. Wise is doing what is right," the judge told the younger Cruz.

Permission was required for the move because Zachary Cruz is on six months' probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The probation conditions in Virginia will mirror the ones set for Zachary Cruz in Broward County, the judge said.

The motion for permission to move stated that Zachary Cruz would be hired as a maintenance mechanic. His job and living quarters would be provided by Nexus Services, which specializes in helping people adjust after prison or treatment.

Nexus Services recently filed a lawsuit against several Broward County officials on behalf of Zachary Cruz, claiming they violated his constitutional rights because of who his brother is.

Zachary Cruz was held in jail for several days after he was arrested on March 19 for trespassing at the Parkland school.

"After he posted his $25 bail, authorities conspired to hold him in custody, reset his bond to an excessive $500,000, and then engaged in a campaign of intimidation and torture once he was in the Broward main jail facility," Nexus Services said in a statement.

Nexus Services President and CEO Mike Donovan said the $500,000 bail was "a bail that offends our sensibilities as Americans and our understanding of what it means to have due process and the right of liberty pending trial for accusations we're not yet convicted of."

Prosecutors argued for the higher bail for a number of reasons. They said they became concerned after learning Zachary Cruz mentioned his brother's notoriety and the pair discussed a "fan club" that could attract girls. The younger Cruz was given a mental health evaluation and authorities also searched his home for weapons under a new law passed after the mass shooting. No weapons were found.

Nexus Services alleges that Zachary Cruz was harassed and intimidated by guards while he was held at the Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. Zachary Cruz was also subjected to sleep deprivation tactics and had to wear a restraint vest at all times, the group said.

"Given the impossibly high bail, coupled with dehumanizing treatment in jail, (Zachary) Cruz was ultimately and unjustly forced to accept a guilty plea, just to escape the horrors of custody in the Broward main jail facility," the group said.

Nikolas Cruz remains in jail without bond and faces the death penalty if he is convicted of killing 17 people Feb. 14 at the school in Parkland.

