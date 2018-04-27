Judge sets deadline for Nikolas Cruz's attorneys to file demand for evidence from prosecutors

Nikolas Cruz sits in court for a hearing while public defender Melisa McNeill speaks to him, April 27, 2018.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County judge is seeking to get things moving in the death penalty case against Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer at a hearing Friday set a May 4 deadline for defense lawyers to file a demand for evidence from prosecutors.

Scherer also granted a request by Cruz's public defender to waive Florida's speedy trial rule. The rule generally requires that a felony defendant go to trial within 175 days of arrest unless it's waived.

Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

His lawyer says Cruz would plead guilty if he was guaranteed a life without parole sentence, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

