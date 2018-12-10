Petition started to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Parkland shooting victim

Peter Wang was fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while wearing his JROTC uniform.

PARKLAND, Fla. - A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has started a petition to help a victim of the Parkland school shooting receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kyle Kashuv, who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Valentine's Day mass shooting that left 17 people dead, is petitioning for Peter Wang to be awarded the highest civil honor in the United States.

"One of the victims, Peter Wang, died trying to save my classmates," Kashuv wrote about the petition. "His dream was to become a soldier and was buried in his Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (JROTC) uniform. He was even wearing a JROTC shirt the day of the shooting."

Kashuv is looking for 100,000 signatures on the petition.

"Let's please join together, cross party lines and ask (the) President of the United States, Donald Trump, to posthumously award Peter the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Kashuv wrote.

If you would like to sign the petition, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.