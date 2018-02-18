Last critical patient in shooting now in fair condition, Broward Health says

PARKLAND, Fla. - Broward Health officials said the last critical patient from the recent Parkland school shooting is now listed in fair condition.

Two patients in fair condition currently remain at Broward Health North, officials said. One patient in fair condition remains at Broward Health Medical Center.

"This is an important milestone for this patient and our care team," said Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, medical director of trauma service at Broward Health North. "Our doctors, nurses and staff have worked tirelessly to save the lives of patients from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. To have positive news to share tonight helps ease the pain we and our community have experienced."

