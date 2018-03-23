Local March for Our Lives walk scheduled Saturday in Parkland

PARKLAND, Fla. - Saturday's March for our Lives event in Washington, D.C., will be the big push for gun control reform in the country, which was organized by the #NeverAgain movement.

But there are also going to be 800 sister marches all over the world, including one that begins at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.

Organizers set up barricades at the park Thursday and were continuing their preparation efforts on Friday.

About 30,000 people are expected to attend the march in Parkland to fight for stricter gun control in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"We have a lot of people coming and we really want to make this as great as possible. We only have one chance to do this right," a March for Our Lives organizer, Casey Sherman, said.

The two-mile walk will begin at Pine Trails Park and will head south along Pine Island Road past Holmberg Road to a memorial outside Stoneman Douglas.

"We just want to get across that we never want any community to feel the pain that we felt and, you know, we want to drive forward that we want change and we're not stopping until we get it," a March for Our Lives organizer, Johnny Greenberg, said.

Saturday's march begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to last through 2 p.m.

