Man accused of mailing threatening letter to David Hogg's mother

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 78-year-old man is accused of mailing a threatening letter to the mother of Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg.

Warren Bond was arrested by U.S. marshals Thursday and booked into the main Broward County jail. He faces a federal charge of mailing a threatening communication.

A federal indictment dated Dec. 13 alleges the incident took place June 22, days after Hogg's Coral Springs home was the target of a "swatting" prank.

Swatting is the action of making a prank emergency call to bring about a response of armed law enforcement officers.

Hogg, who has become an outspoken gun control activist since the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and left 17 others wounded, wasn't home at the time of the incident, but he told Local 10 News in a June telephone interview that he believed it was meant to serve as a distraction from the "massive gun-violence epidemic in this country."

Bond faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

