VIDEO: Man plays 'Ave Maria' at MSD to honor those that lost their lives

PARKLAND - Sometimes, when we're at a loss for words, music conveys the message of hope we're trying to share.

That was the case Thursday for Massillon Laporte, a Canadian who traveled to South Florida to honor those lost in the Parkland shootings in his own special way.

Laporte showed up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with trumpet in hand; and with a crowd watching, played an emotional rendition of Ave Maria.

Laporte, who says he also went to Newton, Conn. in 2012 following the Sandy Hook school shootings, says his trip to Parkland was made solely to help soothe the people still grieving over the 17 students and staff members killed.

