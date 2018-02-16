Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School employees meet days after shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - About 100 employees of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gathered Friday, just two days after 17 people were fatally shot at the school in Parkland.

The employees met to try to get some direction as to where they go from here.

They're trying to get an idea as to when might be a good time to go back to the school, and there's been talk about demolishing the building where the shooting happened.

"The biggest next steps are finding a way to rebuild and to find a new chapter in this school that's a positive chapter," teacher Eric Garner said. "And the biggest thing of all that is, I don't want this guy to win. I want us to win."

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie also attended the meeting. He said it's unclear when the school will reopen, but it could reopen as early as next week.

"Our goal and our desire would be to get them back next week. Realistically, the earliest that would probably happen is maybe the latter of next week. It is also possible that we will have to extend that to the following week," Runcie said.

The meeting was closed to the public, but employees said it was a time to give teachers a place to privately express their concerns and to come together to share their grief.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.