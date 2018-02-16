Parkland School Shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff, students permitted to pick up vehicles Friday

Vehicles in N parking lot must be picked up between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

PARKLAND, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School employees and students may pick up their vehicles at the school on Friday that are parked in the N parking lot, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter.

Authorities said the vehicles must be picked up between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

More Parkland School Shooting Headlines

BSO officials said all vehicle owners should have already been contacted by Broward County Public Schools.

People picking up cars at Parkland school after shooting

Drivers must bring an ID to pick up their vehicles and enter Pine Island Road from the north to get to the school.  

Deputies will escort drivers in and out of the parking lot. 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.