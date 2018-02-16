Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff, students permitted to pick up vehicles Friday

PARKLAND, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School employees and students may pick up their vehicles at the school on Friday that are parked in the N parking lot, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter.

Authorities said the vehicles must be picked up between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

BSO officials said all vehicle owners should have already been contacted by Broward County Public Schools.

Drivers must bring an ID to pick up their vehicles and enter Pine Island Road from the north to get to the school.

Deputies will escort drivers in and out of the parking lot.

