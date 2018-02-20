Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students head to Tallahassee to call for change

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed last week, are hoping to pressure state lawmakers to consider tougher gun-control laws.

The students are busing 400 miles to the state Capitol Tuesday, pushing for a sweeping package of gun measures.

"We're hoping to pass some common sense gun safety laws and (push for the requirement of) extensive background checks," senior Chris Grady, 19, said.

Republicans who control the Legislature said Monday they'd consider it.

The attack seemed to weaken the resistance to tougher gun measures among some state leaders. But there's still strong resistance by many Republicans to any gun-control measures.

Some students were in the gallery Tuesday as the Florida House voted on whether to revive a bill to ban assault weapons. A photo shows a student crying after the motion failed 36-71.

Grady said he understands that the fight for change will be an uphill battle.

"I know politicians have been sweeping this under the rug for years, but they've never seen anything quite like what we're doing here," he said. "We've talked about it a lot and, you know, we're going to be as nonpartisan as possible. This can't be a party issue. This is a people issue."

