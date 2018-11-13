Marjory Stoneman Douglas safety commission prepares for final report

SUNRISE, Fla. - A safety commission formed after the Parkland school shooting is holding four days of hearings this week with the focus on improving security to prevent another tragedy.

Commission’s goal is to understand what went wrong, what happened and how the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School could have been prevented.

The MSD Public Safety Commission is reviewing evidence and hearing from witnesses in one of its final meetings before turning over its findings to the governor.

The commission heard about many encounters different people had with gunman Nikolas Cruz that were never reported until after the shooting.

The commission also heard about several disturbing incidents that were reported, but the information wasn't acted on.

The commission viewed several disturbing social media posts and then listened to 911 calls, transitioning to talk about the breakdown in communication that day.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.