Marlins welcome Stoneman Douglas players to spring training

JUPITER, Fla. - The Miami Marlins welcomed baseball and softball players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday at their spring training facility in Jupiter.

Before the Marlins took the field for their exhibition opener against St. Louis, members of the team's roster and staff met with Douglas students; taking pictures and signing autographs.

"It's been a sad week, a sad couple weeks, actually," said Douglas senior Connor Brian. "Just being here, watching baseball, practicing throughout the week, it's just been great. Gets our minds off things."

Lewis Brinson, the Marlins top prospect and a Coral Springs native, spent a few minutes to chat with the school's baseball players. Brinson played against Stoneman Douglas as a star outfielder with Coral Springs High School.

Marlins President Derek Jeter even took selfies with the girl's softball team. The students were given tickets to stay for the Cardinals-Marlins game.

As they met with students, Marlins players were wearing Stoneman Douglas t-shirts. The team also donned an "MSD" patch on their game jerseys.

This weekend, the Marlins will join the rest of the league's teams by wearing Douglas hats before and during spring training games to honor the 17 who were killed at the Parkland school on Feb. 14.

Derek Jeter hanging out with the Douglas baseball and softball teams #MSDstrong pic.twitter.com/nefhtBB098 — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) February 23, 2018

