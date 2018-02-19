Memorials for Parkland victims draw growing crowds

PARKLAND, Fla. - People continue to flock to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland to pay their respects at the growing memorials created in their honor.

17 memorials for 17 victims and outpouring of love.

"I feel like we have been united together and now together we can probably make it better and we can heal," says student Valeria Fernandez.

Many of those visiting the memorials are young people; students who knew those who were lost last week. Fernandez credits one of the victims, Helena Ramsey, for helping her adjust when she moved to South Florida from Puerto Rico.

"She was the sweetest girl you would ever meet, I promise you that." added Fernandez. "She used to take me every day after school to my house. I remember when I first came here, it was hard with my English and she used to correct me."

Students from other high schools also were also on hand, just to stand with Stoneman Douglas students in solidarity.

"It's days like these where you just have to pay your respects," said one such student.

