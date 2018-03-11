Miami art exhibit honors victims of Stoneman Douglas shooting

MIAMI - Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has teamed up with the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting to present an art exhibit dedicated to the victims.

Artist Evan Pestaina created the exhibit, which features murals and 17 desks to symbolize each person who died at the Parkland high school.

On Saturday, Manuel Oliver, the father of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver who died in the shooting, painted a mural in honor of his son. People added their names to the work which read "We demand change."

Manuel Oliver's mural brought an outpouring of emotion from the survivors.

"Last night I cried almost as hard as I had when this first happened," Emma Gonzalez said. "This art exhibit was so powerful, so emotional, so raw, words cannot describe what being there last night meant to me."

The "Parkland 17" exhibit runs until 5 p.m. Sunday at an art space at 2775 N.W. Third Ave. in Miami's Wynwood section. The exhibit also aims to promote the March for Our Lives, a gun control rally organized by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students that is set for March 24 in Washington, D.C.

