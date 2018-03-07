'Modern Family' cast stands with Parkland students, calls for gun safety

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The cast of the popular ABC sitcom "Modern Family" is paying tribute to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a new video.

Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter recorded the video on behalf of Everytown for Gun Safety.

The video, released Wednesday, shows the stars of "Modern Family" on the set expressing their support for the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

"We send our condolences and support to the students of Parkland," Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, says as the video begins.

"And people everywhere fighting for common-sense gun laws," Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy, continues.

"Your bravery and resolve to this senseless tragedy inspires us and gives us hope," Bowen, who plays Hyland's mother, Claire Dunphy, says.

The video urges others to text "MARCH" at 644-33 to join a march near them on the same day that the students of Parkland will march for stricter gun control in Washington.

"We stand with you," Burrell, who plays Phil Dunphy, says in the video.

"And we will be right there by your side as Americans take to the streets on March 24," O'Neill, who plays family patriarch Jay Pritchett, says.

"Making their voices heard at the march for our lives," Stonestreet continues.

The video ends with members of the cast saying "Never again." The #NeverAgain hashtag has been the rallying cry for the student-led movement to end gun violence.

Authorities said Nikolas Cruz confessed to killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others after he used an AR-15 rifle to open fire at his former school on Valentine's Day. The 19-year-old gunman is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

