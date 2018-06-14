MSD security monitor previously accused of sexually harassing students

PARKLAND, Fla. - An unarmed security monitor who critics say could have stopped the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre on Feb. 14 was suspended last year for sexually harassing students.

The Sun-Sentinel reported Thursday that Andrew Medina, 39, was suspended for three days after an investigation corroborated allegations by two female students.

Records obtained by the paper stated that Medina asked one student out and made a lewd comment to another in February 2017, a year before the attack that left 17 dead. The students' ages were not released.

A disciplinary panel recommended in October that Medina be fired, but the district instead suspended him.

Medina told authorities that he spotted shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz entering the campus on Feb. 14 and recognized him as a potentially dangerous former student, but didn't stop him.

Medina didn't return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

