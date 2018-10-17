Nancy Pelosi, Ted Deutch meet with MSD massacre survivors

PARKLAND, Fla. - Former speaker of the House and current Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi made a stop in South Florida Wednesday, where she met with survivors of the Parkland school massacre.

Pelosi and fellow Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch, who represents the Parkland area, held an open discussion with current and former students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Several parents of the shooting victims and members of the March For Our Lives group also attended the meeting, discussing ways to prevent gun violence.

Pelosi believes there is currently enough support in congress to pass legislation that would expand background checks on certain gun sales, but she said current leadership will not bring it to the floor for a vote.

It's something Pelosi vows to do immediately if Democrats win control of the House in next month's midterms.

"We cannot look ourselves in the mirror any more days without protecting the lives of our children, of our families and promoting safety in our country," Pelosi said. "Nobody could say it more eloquently then those who had experienced it themselves and the parents of those who are lost to us."

Other ideas mentioned at the meeting include making it harder for domestic abusers to get their hands on guns and getting more men involved in the sensible gun control movement.



