Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Nikolas Cruz appeared before a judge Friday, one day after withdrawing his not guilty plea in connection with the Parkland school shooting.

Cruz was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in connection with the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 19-year-old was briefly in court as a Broward County judge ordered that Cruz remain in jail without bond on the 17 additional counts of attempted murder.

Cruz has been in jail since he used an AR-15 rifle that he legally purchased to kill 14 students and three teachers at his former school.

His arraignment is scheduled for next Wednesday.

