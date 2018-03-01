Hearing to determine if Nikolas Cruz will get inheritance canceled

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A hearing scheduled Thursday to determine whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz may have an inheritance coming in a few years has been canceled.

There was a sign on the door of the courtroom that said the hearing was canceled "at attorney's request."

Broward County's public defender filed a motion last week asking a judge to determine whether Cruz, 19, is indigent.

Cruz was determined indigent by the clerk of court, but defense attorneys have since learned that Cruz "may be a beneficiary in probate matters."

Cruz's mother died in November and his father died in 2004.

Family friend Rocxanne Deschamps is also seeking to become administrator of the estate for Cruz and his younger brother. Cruz lived with Deschamps briefly after his mother died.

Shortly after the death of his mother, Cruz got into a fight with Deschamps' 22-year-old son at their Lantana home, punching walls, breaking items inside and threatening to return with his gun, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office offense report from Nov. 29.

According to the offense report, Cruz told deputies that "he became upset because he misplaced a picture of his mother who recently passed away."

"He said he was sorry for losing his temper," the report said.

Deschamps' son told deputies that he didn't want Cruz to go to jail because he "has been going through a lot with his loss" and signed a refusal to prosecute form.

If Cruz comes into money later, it could be used to pay for his defense.

Cruz could face the death penalty if convicted of 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

